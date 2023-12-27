‘We’ve assessed him’ – Hull City keen to offload summer signing on loan

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said James Furlong ‘needs’ a loan move away in January.

Hull City swooped to sign the left-back in the summer from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Furlong, 21, is yet to make an appearance for the Tigers and could now be shipped out on a temporary basis this winter.

Rosenior has said, as per an interview with BBC Humberside Sport: “James, for me, needs a loan. We’ve assessed him, we’ve watched him in games, we’ve had him up in training every single day. It was one of those deals that came up late in the window. He’s got outstanding potential.”

Hull loan exit on the cards

Furlong moved to England in 2019 after spells in his native Ireland at St. Joseph’s Boys, Bray Wanderers and Shamrock Rovers. He went on to play once for Brighton’s first-team but was a key player for their development side.

The Republic of Ireland youth international was given the green light to leave the AMEX Stadium on loan in January when Motherwell came calling.

He then made 11 appearances for the Scottish Premiership outfit before the Seagulls made the decision to cash in on him on a permanent basis when Hull came calling on 1st September.

A loan switch away for the second-half of the campaign would help him get some game time under his belt and boost his development.

It is clear he isn’t quite ready to play for the Tigers yet and needs to get some experience. Rosenior’s side were beaten 1-0 at home by Sunderland on Boxing Day and have now lost their last two league outings on the spin.

Nevertheless, they are still only outside the play-offs on goal difference and could rise back into the top six if they beat Blackburn Rovers on Friday night. An away trip to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday then awaits on New Year’s Day.