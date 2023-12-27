‘We won’t be afraid to do it’ – Hull City boss Rosenior on position he wants to strengthen in January

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said his side are looking to bring in a left-back this winter.

Hull City are keen to strengthen that position in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Tigers signed Ruben Vinagre on loan from Sporting Lisbon in the summer but the former Wolves man has struggled to keep fit and is out injured.

Rosenior has said, as per an interview with BBC Humberside Sport: “It’s one of the positions we want to strengthen as well as a few more. Obviously Ruben (Vinagre) is out and he has been in and out of the picture. It is a clear place where we can improve. If the right one comes up in January we won’t be afraid to do it.”

Hull City January plans

Hull are in a strong position in the table, despite losing their last two games in a row against Bristol City and Sunderland. They are 7th and are only outside the play-offs on goal difference as they prepare for upcoming fixtures against Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday.

The left full-back position has been an issue all season. Lewie Coyle has played there a lot, whilst Jacob Greaves can also slot in if needed.

Vinagre just hasn’t managed to stay injury-free so Rosenior could do with bringing in another option on that side to ensure his team can keep their push for the top six on track.

Hull have already brought in experienced striker Billy Sharp on a free transfer ahead of January and the former Sheffield United man will compete with Aaron Connolly and Liam Delap for a place up top. He was available on a free after cutting ties with MLS outfit LA Galaxy.

The Tigers will lose midfield pair Jean Michael Seri and Adama Traore to AFCON so signing another midfielder should also be top of their agenda.