‘Uninspiring’ – Bristol Rovers vs Charlton Athletic prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bristol Rovers vs Charlton Athletic prediction ahead of the League One clash on Friday night.

Bristol Rovers come into their Friday night clash with Charlton Athletic off the back of arguably their best win of the season. The Gas defeated League One leaders Portsmouth on Boxing Day thanks to a late Luke Thomas winner.

Matt Taylor’s side are up to 10th in the table as a result, though they’re still a fairly significant 12 points off the play-offs.

Charlton Athletic meanwhile were beaten 1-0 away by Leyton Orient. They had drawn three league games prior to the Boxing Day loss, leaving them in 12th and now behind the Gas.

The Addicks have won just once away from home all season, that coming against Wigan Athletic in late October.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Charlton Athletic’s uninspiring form coming into this one should give Bristol Rovers hope of claiming another solid home win. The Gas have been good at home all season but the Portsmouth victory was definitely a high point for Taylor and co.

“Rovers and the Addicks are fairly close in terms of ability I believe and that is reflected by their league positions. I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s not much to separate them come the end of the campaign either.

“However, I do think the hosts have the edge. That will show here.”

Bristol Rovers vs Charlton Athletic prediction: 2-1

Harry Mail

“Bristol Rovers have picked up some impressive wins since Matt Taylor took over against Bolton Wanderers and most recently Portsmouth.

“The Gas have the chance to secure another three points in their upcoming clash against an inconsistent Charlton side and I fancy them to win.

“The Addicks just can’t seem to string a set of results together under Michael Appleton and could do with some reinforcements in January.”

Bristol Rovers vs Charlton Athletic prediction: 2-1