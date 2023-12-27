‘Two points dropped’ – Peterborough United vs Barnsley prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Peterborough United vs Barnsley prediction ahead of the League One clash on Friday night.

Peterborough United come into an important clash with Barnsley off the back of a 2-2 draw with strugglers Reading. Femi Azeez’s strike pegged back the Posh, preventing them from making it four League One wins in a row.

Darren Ferguson’s side are still 2nd in the table though, four points behind leaders Portsmouth.

Barnsley meanwhile made it six games without defeat with a win over Port Vale. They held a 3-0 lead at one point but the Valiants pulled it back to 3-2, though they didn’t have enough to salvage something from the game.

The Tykes remain outside the play-offs in 7th but it games in hand on those above, they could return to the top six soon.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is a tricky one to call. Peterborough United will view the Reading draw as two points dropped and this is another tough game for them given the form Barnsley have been in on late.

“Posh have the attacking talent to really ask questions of a Barnsley backline that can be a little suspect at times. Both are high-scoring teams though, so hopefully we’re in for a decent game here.

“Barnsley will be determined to get something from this but I’ll back Posh to bounce back from the Reading draws. I’ll say this ends 2-1.”

Peterborough United vs Barnsley prediction: 2-1

Harry Mail

“This is a significant game at the top end of League One and I don’t think there will be too much to split the two sides.

“Peterborough will fancy their chances of winning just solely based on the fact they are playing at home. Barnsley will be tough opponents though and have won their last two games on the spin and are unbeaten in their last six league outings.

“I think the Tykes will get something at London Road.”

Peterborough United vs Barnsley prediction: 1-1