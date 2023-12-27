Tottenham Hotspur take action over young star’s disappointing Ipswich Town loan

Ipswich Town have seen loan striker Dane Scarlett recalled by Tottenham Hotspur, it has been confirmed this morning.

Ipswich Town added young striker Scarlett to their ranks in the summer, bringing him in from Spurs on a season-long deal. After six goals and two assists in a spell with Portsmouth last season, it had been hoped the 19-year-old could make the step up to Championship level.

However, the youngster has found chances hard to come by with the Tractor Boys. His 12 league appearances all came off the bench and yielded no goals.

Scarlett has been left out of the matchday squad for Town’s last two Championship games, bringing his future further into question. Now, with the January window just a matter of days away, a decision has been made by Spurs to bring him back from his loan early.

Ipswich Town announced the development on their official club website on Wednesday morning, wishing Scarlett the best for his future upon his return to North London.

An inevitable development?

Many will have seen this outcome coming. Scarlett is viewed as a top prospect and after starring in youth football and getting glimpses of first-team action with Spurs, EFL loans seem a logical move for his development.

Game time is key in that though, and he hasn’t been getting that at Ipswich Town. For that reason, a winter recall works best for all.

What will be interesting to see is who ends up coming in at Portman Road in his place. Town are keen to add another striker to their ranks next month but whoever comes in will want more game time than Scarlett has got over the first half of the campaign.

It remains to be seen just how the coming weeks pan out for the Spurs starlet too. If they want to give him more senior opportunities, it could be that he ends up being loaned to another EFL club.