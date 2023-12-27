Southampton transfer chief keen to strike deal for 14-goal star, report claims

Southampton head of recruitment Darren Mowbray is pushing for a deal to sign Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski this winter, as per the Daily Record.

Southampton are on a 16-game unbeaten run in the Championship and have closed the gap to the automatic promotion spots during that streak. They’re now 3rd in the table just after the campaign’s halfway point, five points off 2nd.

Some winter signings could boost their chances of breaking into the top two and one area they could look to bolster is up top. Che Adams has been linked with an exit and with Ross Stewart unlikely to play again this season, extra depth could be needed.

Now, it has emerged that one player admired is Aberdeen’s North Macedonia international Miovski.

The 24-year-old striker has 14 goals and three assists in 27 games across all competitions this season and as a result, Southampton head of recruitment Darren Mowbray is determined for the Saints to bring him south this winter, as per the Daily Record.

It was Mowbray who brought Miovski from MTK Budapest to Aberdeen in 2022.

1 of 20 Where do Leeds United play their home games? Riverside Stadium John Smith's Stadium Valley Parade Elland Road

Ready for a move to St. Mary’s?

A move from the Scottish Premiership to the Championship certainly marks a step up for Miovsk. He has found success in Scotland though and his efforts in the Europa Conference League and Europa League qualifiers have helped show his quality outside of Scotland too.

As a 17-time North Macedonian international, he’s got pedigree on the international stage as well.

Southampton are looking to rise from the Championship to the Premier League though, so it could be that another step up awaits Miovski later this year if Russell Martin and co are to return to the top-flight. Recruitment chief Mowbray is clearly a big admirer of his talents though, so time will tell if his desire to get a deal done comes to fruition this winter.