Premier League youngster on radar: Every player linked with Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the January transfer window

Sheffield Wednesday have the opportunity to bolster their squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently embroiled in a relegation battle in the Championship.

They are 23rd in the table and are nine points from safety following their 2-0 loss away at Coventry City on Boxing Day.

Here is a look at the players who have been linked with a switch to Hillsborough this winter…

Scott Hogan

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing the striker from fellow second tier club Birmingham City next month. The former Sheffield United loanee was left out of the Blues’ squad in their most recent clash against Stoke City and is facing an uncertain future in the Midlands.

Hogan, 31, has scored 36 goals in 147 matches in all competitions since joining the Blues back in 2019 from their rivals Aston Villa. He is out of contract at the end of this season though and is due to become a free agent next summer.

James Beadle

The highly-rated young goalkeeper has impressed on loan in League One with Oxford United this term from Brighton and Hove Albion. He spent time with Crewe Alexandra in League Two in the last campaign as well to help boost his development.

According to a report by The Star, the Owls are keen to bring him to South Yorkshire to boost their options between the sticks. Birmingham are also believed to be in the frame for his signature.

Dan Ellison

Sheffield Wednesday have casted their eyes over the youngster on trial, as per The Star. He is currently on the books of non-league outfit Chippenham Town but is looking to land himself a switch to the Football League in the near future.

The 18-year-old featured for the development squad and it currently remains to be seen whether he will be handed a deal or not.