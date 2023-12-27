Opinion: Leeds United must do right by 30-year-old as January decision looms

Leeds United are powering oon in their pursuit of an instant return to the Premier League after relegation last season.

Leeds United stuttered on Boxing Day with a defeat to Preston North End, leaving themselves eight points behind Ipswich Town in 2nd. Still, they are one of four teams fighting it out for the automatic promotion places.

They are doing is fronted by a frightful attacking quartet of: Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville, Dan James and Joel Piroe. Between them, Daniel Farke’s go-to front four have 31 goals and 20 assists.

It is those returns that have propelled Leeds United into the position they currently hold in the Championship. They sit 4th in the table ahead of the next two festive fixtures.

Due to the success this quartet are having, it is making it very difficult for any other Leeds United attacker to break through. The likes of Willy Gnonto, Joe Gelhardt and Mateo Joseph are left fighting for spaces on the bench.

However, the man most affected is former Premier League and Championship mainstay Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United’s dilemma

Bamford has been at Elland Road since signing from Middlesbrough in July 2018 for around £8m. In that time, he has made 166 appearances for the Whites.

Those 166 appearances have seen him score 51 goals and register 21 assists in total. Bamford’s most prolific seasons for the West Yorkshire outfit have been the 2019/20 Championship campaign (16 goals, four assists) and the following Premier League season (17 goals, eight assists).

Since then his production has dropped off, mainly as injuries have hit and recuperation has eaten into his playing time.

However, this season has seen the 30-year-old striker not only relegated to the bench but also struggling to even get into the side. He has made 15 appearances this season, but that only represents 8% of the minutes available.

He has had to sit by and watch the likes of Gnonto and Joseph get game time ahead of him when Daniel Farke looks to make attacking changes.

1 of 20 Where do Leeds United play their home games? Riverside Stadium John Smith's Stadium Valley Parade Elland Road

Bamford and January thoughts

Firstly, Bamford has a contract at Elland Road that stretches until summer 2026. It makes him a long-term asset at Elland Road.

He is also too good a player to be left gathering dust on the bench. This is true despite the attributes that the aforementioned Piroe and Rutter bring to Leeds United’s game. His time at Elland Road has seen him become a loyal and hard-working servant for the club, one who is respected amongst fans. You can even label him a fan favourite.

In reality, Leeds United have two simple decisions to make. Play him more going forward this season or loan him out to a club where he will get the game time he deserves. He is owed at least the latter if Leeds United can’t guarantee the former.