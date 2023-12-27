‘On another level’ – Southampton vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Southampton vs Plymouth Argyle prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Friday night.

Southampton come into their Friday night game with Plymouth Argyle off the back of a third consecutive Championship win. The Saints thrashed Russell Martin’s former side Swansea City 5-0 to move into 3rd.

They’re now 16 without defeat and sit only five points off the automatic promotion spots.

Plymouth Argyle have now drawn both games since Steven Schumacher’s exit. A Morgan Whittaker brace helped them earn a point away at Cardiff City, leaving them 16th in the table.

The Pilgrims are set to remain under the temporary lead of Neil Dewsnip and Kevin Nancekevill for this one.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While Plymouth have fared fairly well under their interim leaders, you can’t help but feel they’ll be beaten here. Southampton are on another level at the moment, as displayed by a comfortable win over Swansea on Boxing Day.

“The Pilgrims have done well to get draws in their last two games, keeping themselves in a fairly secure position despite the loss of Schumacher. As touched on before though, Southampton are a big step up from Birmingham City and Cardiff, so a result will be harder to come by.

“I’ll back the hosts to win fairly comfortably.”

Southampton vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: 3-1

Harry Mail

“Southampton are a strong side and are chasing down the top two Leicester City and Ipswich Town. They will be in confident mood after battering Swansea City.

“The Saints are in good form at the moment and should have too much quality here for Plymouth.

“The Pilgrims are always a threat to opponents, especially with Morgan Whittaker impressing at the moment. They have a big decision to make on who to bring in as their new manager following Steven Schumacher’s exit to Stoke City.”

Southampton vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: 2-0