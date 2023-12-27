‘Not ideal’ – 23-year-old Portsmouth man could face surgery amid new injury concern

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has said right-back Zak Swanson could face surgery amid a new groin injury picked up last week.

Portsmouth man Swanson has struggled for game time this season. Joe Rafferty has held down the starting spot on the right side of defence with Swanson limited to brief League One outings in recent months.

The former Arsenal talent has found action in the cups though, most recently starting against AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy. Swanson was forced to withdraw from the action and since then, he’s been left out of the last two matchday squads.

Now, speaking after the Boxing Day loss to Bristol Rovers, Mousinho has shared a new concern over the 23-year-old.

As quoted by The News, the Pompey boss stated that Swanson has picked up a fresh groin issue. A decision over the next move is set to be made, with surgery a possibility rather than just rehabilitation.

“I need to catch up with the physio, but Zak has a slight problem with that groin,” the Portsmouth manager said.

“We are just weighing up whether we can rehab it or whether it will need minor surgery on it in the New Year. It’s the other side of his groin, the same problem on the other side. That’s not ideal.”

Fingers crossed

Be it through rehab or surgery, the hope will be that Swanson can leave his groin injury behind him and kick on in the New Year. It’s been a tough 2024 for the right-back after some solid displays earlier in the season, preventing him from really challenging Rafferty for the starting spot at Fratton Park.

There’s no doubt about his talents and potential to become a real asset for Portsmouth. The former Arsenal youngster has his best years ahead of him at only 23, just injuries have hampered his development somewhat over this year.

Time will tell if he’s judged to require surgery but regardless of what path Pompey take with his recovery, it will be hoped Swanson can get back to full fitness sooner rather than later to help Portsmouth’s promotion push. They remain top of the table with just two defeats to their name in the third-tier.