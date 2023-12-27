‘Need to be correct’ – Leicester City star shares public message over controversial moment in Ipswich Town draw

Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has shared his verdict on referee Sam Barrott’s decision not to give the Foxes a penalty late on against Ipswich Town.

Leicester City and Ipswich Town played out a 1-1 draw at Portman Road in Boxing Day’s evening fixture in the Championship. The tie pit 1st against 2nd and heading into the closing stages of the game, the Foxes looked set to secure a huge three points.

The visitors were denied a penalty towards the end of the second half though. Cameron Burgess bundled over midfielder Dewsbury-Hall inside the box but was not judged to committed a foul.

In the final stages of the tie, Ipswich Town drew level through a double-deflected strike from their own midfield star Sam Morsy.

The decision not to hand Leicester City a penalty with the score at 1-0 came under scrutiny post-game, and Dewsbury-Hall has now weighed in on the debate. Speaking on X, the 25-year-old acknowledged mistakes happen but insisted these decisions ‘need to be correct’ in such crucial moments.

🤔🤨. We are all humans I get that but decisions like that need to be correct in crucial points of games. Ah well. https://t.co/20sYbFOIHJ — KDH (@KDH__8) December 26, 2023

No choice but to move on

Dewsbury-Hall and Leicester City can certainly feel they were hard done by not to get a penalty for the incident. The fact they would go on to concede a late equaliser against a promotion rival certainly rubs salt in the wounds too.

However, the Foxes have no choice but to leave it in the past and move on. Games are coming thick and fast and with Cardiff City up next this Friday, the controversial decision of Tuesday night will have to be forgotten about.

Leicester City remain top of the Championship table but a win would have moved them nine points clear of Ipswich Town. They’d be 14 ahead of 3rd placed Southampton too, who are now only five points off the top two.