Liverpool pair eyed: Every player linked with Middlesbrough ahead of the January transfer window

Middlesbrough have the chance to bolster their ranks in the upcoming January transfer window.

Middlesbrough are currently 14th in the Championship but are only three points off the play-offs.

They were beaten 1-0 away at Rotherham United on Boxing Day and will be looking to bounce back.

Here is a look at every player who has been linked with the club since the start of this month…

Joe Worrall

Boro are interested in luring the Nottingham Forest defender back to the second tier, as per The Sun. He is facing an uncertain future at The City Ground this winter.

Charlie Cresswell

The Sun also claim Leeds United centre-back Cresswell is on Carrick’s radar ahead of next month. He spent last term on loan at Millwall and is isn’t getting much game time at Elland Road at the moment.

Scott McKenna

The Scotland international, who has 33 caps under his belt, has been linked with a move to the Riverside Stadium from Nottingham Forest. As per TEAMtalk, he is on Boro’s list of targets.

Eiran Cashin

Middlesbrough have been mentioned as an interested party in the highly-rated Derby County defender by TEAMtalk. However, there is competition for his signature from Birmingham City, West Ham, Sheffield United and Brighton.

Sam Greenwood

Carrick ‘would love’ to sign him permanently from Leeds according to the Northern Echo. He has scored five goals in 16 games in all competitions since his temporary summer switch.

Mason Holgate

Football Insider report that Boro are eyeing a swoop for the Everton man along with Rangers and Watford. The ex-Barnsley man has slipped down the pecking order at Goodison Park recently.

Connor Bradley

The North East outfit want to land the Liverpool right-back on loan along with Leeds, Burnley and West Brom, as per TEAMtalk. He spent time at Bolton Wanderers in the last campaign.

Kaide Gordon

Last but not least, Boro are reportedly keeping tabs on Liverpool winger Kaide Gordon according to TEAMtalk again, along with league rivals Birmingham and Ipswich Town.