‘Light work’ – Bradford City vs Stockport County prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bradford City vs Stockport County prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Friday night.

Bradford City extended their good run with a draw away to Morecambe last time out. The Bantams will be up against it here, but these are the fixtures that really test a squad’s resilience.

Stockport County still sit top of the fourth tier. They are four points ahead of Wrexham but they have played a game more meaning it’s crucial they keep picking up wins. A draw last time out was okay, but they need to return to winning ways or they risk Wrexham closing that gap further.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Bradford City are within touching distance of the play-offs. Their six game winning streak ended last time out, but they remain unbeaten in their last seven.

“This will be their toughest test yet though, but I do give them a chance.

“Stockport County only managed a draw against automatic promotion hopefuls Barrow last time out. However, the league leaders are there for a reason and if on form they could make light work of their hosts here.

“I don’t see that being the case though and I think both sides will be evenly matched in this one.”

Bradford City vs Stockport County prediction: 1-1

Harry Mail

“Bradford are doing well under Graham Alexander and are closing the gap on the play-offs. The Bantams’ decision to sack Mark Hughes and bring in the former Salford City and MK Dons man has appeared to have worked out well.

“I can see them causing problems for the league leaders Stockport. The Hatters have a few injury problems still and need to bring in some reinforcements in January if they are to keep their place at the summit with the likes of Wrexham, Mansfield Town and Barrow chasing them down.”

Bradford City vs Stockport County prediction: 2-1