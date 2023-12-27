Leeds United preparing bid to beat Southampton, Wolves in striker chase

Leeds United were among the sides linked with 17-year-old striker Hastings earlier this month. Football Insider claimed Crystal Palace, Wolves and Southampton were also eyeing the prolific starlet ahead of January.

He made his senior debut for Northern Irish side Larne earlier this year and has been in prolific goalscoring form for their youth sides.

Now, Football Insider has issued fresh claims over the Whites’ interest. They state that Leeds United are now preparing a bid for Hastings as they look to beat the other sides keen on the youngster. Larne are braced for winter bids with Premier League and Championship scouts making regular checks on the striker, and Leeds are set to step up their pursuit.

It remains to be seen just when the Whites make their move and when they do, just how much they’ll offer for the attacking prospect.

1 of 20 Where do Leeds United play their home games? Riverside Stadium John Smith's Stadium Valley Parade Elland Road

A new starlet at Elland Road

Leeds United have a strong reputation when it comes to developing young players. Be it players from their academy or talents they’ve recruitde from elsewhere, they’re well-versed in helping them take steps forward in the early stages of their careers.

Hastings could certainly benefit from that if he was to head to Elland Road. The interest in his services and attention he has garnered is an indicator of the potential he possesses but time will tell just where his next step will come as Larne prepare for bids.

Leeds’ Championship rivals Southampton are also experts in player development but it remains to be seen if they’re planning on firming up their interest. For now though, it looks as though the Whites are bidding to get the upper hand in the battle for Hastings.