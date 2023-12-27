‘Just what they need’ – Oxford United vs Derby County prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Oxford United vs Derby County prediction ahead of the League One clash on Friday night.

Oxford United come into an important clash with Derby County off the back of a valuable win over Cambridge United. Consistency has eluded the U’s under Des Buckingham but after a 95th minute winner on Boxing Day, the hope will be that they can kick on from there.

The Yellows sit 5th in the table, two points off the automatic promotion spots but only two ahead of 7th placed Barnsley.

Derby County meanwhile have risen to 4th in League One off the back of a fantastic run. They made it seven wins from the last eight league games with a narrow victory against Wigan Athletic last time out.

The Rams now boast the best defence in the league with only 18 goals conceded in 22 outings.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is going to be an interesting game. The promotion race is seriously tight at the moment and if Oxford are to emerge as serious top-two contenders again, they need to find some consistency. That late win over Cambridge could be just what they need to lift spirits.

“Derby are in brilliant form though. I wouldn’t be surprised if they claimed another big win in this one but off the back of the late goal on Boxing Day, I just feel Oxford are going to gain some momentum.

“I’ll say this ends level at 1-1.”

Oxford United vs Derby County prediction: 1-1

Harry Mail

“This is a big game at the top end of League One between two teams who are aiming for promotion.

“Oxford struck late to beat Cambridge United last time out and that result will boost their confidence. However, I can see them getting beat by Derby in their upcoming game.

“The Rams are carrying some serious momentum at the moment and are in great form. Winning at the Kassam Stadium would be another big statement of intent by Paul Warne’s men.”

Oxford United vs Derby County prediction: 1-2