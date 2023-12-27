‘He’s just got to learn’ – Bradford City boss shares exactly what 24-year-old must do to improve

Bradford City boss Graham Alexander has challenged Clarke Oduor to match the levels of his performances in matches and training.

Bradford City sit just outside the play-off places in League Two. They have been buoyed by the arrival of new boss Alexander.

The Bantams’ Boxing Day game saw them welcome an inconsistent Morecambe outfit to Valley Parade. The visitors came into this League Two game having lost three of their last six games. City, on the other hand, had won their last six games in all competitions.

The form book was swept to one side as Ged Brannan’s Morecambe side opened the scoring on three minutes through James Connolly. It got worse for the home side when JJ McKiernan put them 2-0 up after 18 minutes.

City pulled one back through substitute Oduor on 59 minutes. Continuing to push, Bradford City looked for openings and one came courtesy of Brad Halliday who dragged the Bantams level late on, with the tie ending 2-2.

The single point earned left Alexander’s Bradford three points shy of the play-off places and 10th place in the table.

After the game, the manager spoke to the press and singled out one thing that goalscorer Oduor must do to maintain his improvement at Valley Parade.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds (as shared by reporter Jamie Raynor) Alexander said:

“He’s just got to learn, I believe, as a young player that his training performances have got to match his match performances.”

A challenge set

Reading into what Bradford City boss Alexander has said, he’s pleased with Oduor’s on-field performances.

In 12 League Two appearances this season for Bradford City, Oduor has scored two goals and registered two assists. The goal today came in only his third appearance in the last 13 games City have played.

Whilst acknowledging what he is capable of on the field, Alexander does say that Oduor has one thing to show. He needs to make sure that he is showing the same determination in training and preparing for games. If he can do that, he can develop even further and perhaps find more game time at Valley Parade in the New Year.