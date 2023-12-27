‘9.5/10’, ‘Fantastic’ – Preston North End star hailed by reporter after big Leeds United victory

Preston North End looked to be in for a tough game ahead of their clash with promotion hopefuls Leeds United on Boxing Day.

Preston North End entered the Championship’s early Boxing Day kick-off sat 13th place in the table. They would be facing Daniel Farke’s Leeds United, who sat 10 places and 13 points ahead of them.

The Liywhites set up in two solid lines of four, often condensing their defensive play to make it difficult for the Whites to play beyond and behind them. However, they had a constant outlet down the left through winger Liam Millar, who showed a lot of threat.

After going into half time at 0-0, it was one of those games where either side could take all three points. The game changed on 53 minutes when Leeds United keeper Illan Meslier was sent off for a hand in the face of Preston striker Milutin Osmajic.

Preston were soon to go ahead with captain Alan Browne planting a strong header past Karl Darlow from Millar’s cross. Farke’s Leeds outfit was somewhat cowed put still had plenty of bite. Pascal Struijk hauled them level from the spot after Dan James had been fouled.

As the end neared, the lively Millar popped up with a fantastic curled effort to give Preston North End a fully deserved three points.

Amongst the performances that brought a raft of high ratings from Lancashire Evening Post reporter George Hodgson, it was Millar’s performance that garnered particular praise. Hodgson had this to say of the Preston star’s display:

“Got into the game after 10 minutes and never looked back. Crossed for Browne to score and then curled home the winner with 90 seconds to play. A fantastic, direct, exciting display.”

Too much for Leeds United

The writing was on the doors for Leeds United early on with Millar’s running and turning proving difficult for them to contend with. His trickery tortured youngster Archie Gray, at times turning him inside out.

Despite seeing relatively little of the ball, WhoScored’s match data showed 50 touches and 3.4% possession, he was a constant thorn in the side of Farke’s promotion chasers.

It was from one of his 18 accurate passes that Millar set up Browne for the opening Preston North End goal. He then rounded off an excellent, individual performance with a beautiful, match-winning strike. He’ll be keen to retain this form after taking himself to two goals and three assists in the last four Championship games.