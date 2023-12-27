‘Could lose some ground here’ – Cardiff City vs Leicester City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Cardiff City vs Leicester City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Friday night.

Cardiff City have had a pretty tough few weeks after starting well under Erol Bulut. It means they’ve lost ground on the play-off fight but they’re still only two points off the top six in 11th.

On Boxing Day, the Bluebirds played out a 2-2 draw with managerless Plymouth Argyle in South Wales.

Leicester City meanwhile remain top of the table. They will be determined to get a win under their belts though after a late deflected strike from Sam Morsy saw them draw with promotion rivals Ipswich Town earlier this week.

No Championship team has scored more than the Foxes this season while their 17 goals conceded is the lowest of all 24 teams too.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“A draw against your closest title rivals isn’t necessarily a bad result, especially given Ipswich controlled much of the game. However, Leicester will be disappointed to have only taken a point from Portman Road given the circumstances.

“They’ve got no choice but to leave that in the past though, and I can see them moving on quickly with a routine win in this one.

“Cardiff are stuttering towards the transfer window a bit but they remain in a decent position. They could lose some ground here though with Leicester favourites to take all three points.”

Cardiff City vs Leicester City prediction: 0-2

1 of 20 Where do Leeds United play their home games? Riverside Stadium John Smith's Stadium Valley Parade Elland Road

Harry Mail

“This won’t be an easy game for Leicester,, especially with Cardiff on the brink of the play-offs still. However, I do feel that the visitors will have too much quality for their opponents in the end.

“Esco Maresca has so much depth in his squad, hence why his side sit top of the table, and they are well on their way to an immediate return to the Premier League this season.

“The Bluebirds should give them a good game, but this should be three points for the Foxes.”

Cardiff City vs Leicester City prediction: 1-2