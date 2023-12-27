‘Comfortable win’ – Coventry City vs Swansea City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Coventry City Vs Swansea City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Friday night.

Mark Robins’ Coventry City are climbing the table slowly but surely. After a slow start to the season they are now 13th and just three points outside the top six.

Swansea City’s poor run continues. Just one win in their last five has seen them slump to 17th in the Championship. The Swans will be looking for a bounce back here, but they are coming up against Coventry City at just the wrong time.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Coventry City are pulling themselves closer to where they belong. A play-off final appearance last season gave fans high hopes for this campaign and despite the slow start, they could still be successful.

“They’ve now won two from two and have done both in quite comfortable fashion.

“Swansea City on the other hand are struggling. They suffered a five goal defeat to Southampton and former manager Russell Martin last time out.

“The Swans have disappointed so far this season and I see another comfortable win for the hosts.”

Coventry City vs Swansea City prediction: 2-0

1 of 20 Where do Leeds United play their home games? Riverside Stadium John Smith's Stadium Valley Parade Elland Road

Harry Mail

“Coventry are starting to pick up some momentum and will be in confident mood ahead of this one.

“They got the job done against Sheffield Wednesday last time out and will have their sights set on the play-offs.

“Swansea need to sort their managerial situation out and I can see them losing again against the Sky Blues. They were battered by Southampton on Boxing Day and will find it hard to pick themselves back up after that one.”

Coventry City vs Swansea City prediction: 3-1