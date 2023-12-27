Bristol City working on deal to sign midfielder after reigniting interest

Bristol City have reignited their pursuit of St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder Adam Murphy and are working on a deal to land him this winter, as per a report by BristolLive.

Bristol City saw a move to sign the youngster collapse in the summer. However, he has emerged back on their radar now as they look to finally lure him to Ashton Gate.

Murphy, 18, sees his contract expire next month and will be available on a free transfer. TEAMtalk have recently reported that fellow Championship side Southampton are admirers of him along with the likes of Manchester City, Crystal Palace and Derby County.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation by BristolLive, the Robins ‘hope’ to get a deal over the line amid competition from elsewhere.

Bristol City target midfielder again

Murphy would be a useful long-term addition by Bristol City and he is being tipped for a bright future in the game. The fact a whole host of clubs have been linked with him shows how highly-rated he is.

The teenager started his career on the books at Donnycarney United and Belvedere before linking up with his current club St Pats back in 2020.

He hasn’t looked back since and has become a key player for the League of Ireland side in the middle of the park over recent campaigns, despite his tender age.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has made 39 appearances in all competitions to date as he alerts attention from Southampton and Derby.

Bristol City are in decent form under Liam Manning now and are closing in on the top six. They won 4-1 away at Watford on Boxing Day and are now sat in 8th position in the table, a point outside the play-offs.