Bristol City stance on signing Burnley man on loan at Hull City outlined

Bristol City are not pursuing a move for Burnley’s Scott Twine this winter, as detailed in a report by BristolLive.

Bristol City have been linked with the attacking midfielder who is currently on loan with fellow Championship side Hull City.

Twine, 24, is due to spend the whole season at the MKM Stadium after joining in the last transfer window.

BristolLive report he is ‘not’ thought to be on the Robins’ list of transfer targets ahead of January.

No Bristol City swoop

Twine would have been an eye-catching addition for Bristol City but it would have been a surprise to see his loan at Hull cut short.

He joined Liam Rosenior’s side back in August and has since scored three goals in 20 games for the Tigers in all competitions as he looks to help them get into the play-offs.

Twine started out at Swindon Town and broke into their first-team as a youngster after loan spells away at Chippenham Town, Waterford and Newport County to gain experience.

MK Dons then landed him in 2021 and he scored 20 goals for the Dons in 50 matches altogether whilst they were in League One to earn himself a switch to Burnley 12 months later.

The Swindon-born man was part of the Clarets’ side who were promoted to the Premier League last term under Vincent Kompany. However, he was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis and it was the Tigers who won the race for his signature.

Bristol City may have to wait until the summer to look into a potential deal to lure him to Ashton Gate. For now though, it appears he will be staying where he is.