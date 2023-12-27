Birmingham City boss refuses to be drawn on striker’s situation amid Sheffield Wednesday links

Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney has refused to be drawn on Scott Hogan’s future at the club.

Birmingham City left the striker out of their squad against Stoke City on Boxing Day. They ended up losing 2-1.

Hogan, 31, is facing an uncertain future with the Championship side ahead of the upcoming January transfer window and has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday, as per reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Rooney has insisted that a decision hasn’t been made on his situation yet but BirminghamLive claim they are open to ‘offloading’ him. The manager has spoken about why he wasn’t picked against the Potters: “That was purely a decision I made. We had Keshi (Anderson) and Tyler Roberts back in the squad. Young Josh (Home) has done well in the under-21s and purely for the balance of the squad, I made the decision to leave Scott out and bring Josh in.

“I’m not going to sit here and say that’s a decision which is made. I made the decision for today’s game on Scott. If you look at the bench, we had a lot of attacking players and very few defenders or midfield players. I was trying to keep the balance of the squad right.”

Birmingham City striker latest

Hogan’s contract at Birmingham expires at the end of the season and he is due to become a free agent next June. They risk losing him for nothing if they don’t cash in on him this winter.

He joined the Blues in 2019 on an initial loan deal before they signed him permanently and has scored 36 goals in 146 outings for the Blues altogether, two of which have come this term.

Hogan worked his way up the football pyramid as a youngster after having spells at FC Halifax Town, Stocksbridge Park Steels, Ashton United and Hyde.

Rochdale signed him in 2013 in League Two and he went on to have stints at Brentford, Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Stoke City. He helped the Blades gain promotion to the Premier League in 2019 under Chris Wilder.

Birmingham haven’t go going since Rooney took over from John Eustace and are back in action this Friday against in-form Bristol City.