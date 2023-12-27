‘Another shock result’ – Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Friday night.

Darren Moore’s Terriers managed a huge win last time out over Blackburn Rovers. The result partnered well with QPR’s loss to extend the gap between Huddersfield Town and the relegation zone.

Boro fell short against bottom of the league Rotherham United and this will be a very similar game to that one. Michael Carrick’s side will need to be more clinical in order to climb the Championship table and avoid falling further.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Huddersfield Town surprised many with their win on Boxing Day. Their 3-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers gives them breathing space above the drop zone, but things can change quickly in this division and it’s crucial they pick some more points up in the next couple of games.

“Middlesbrough are having a poor season by their standards. They lost 1-0 to bottom place Rotherham United last time around and that result will give their opponents hope heading into this one.

“Moore’s side will have all the confidence and I think this game may result in another shock result.”

Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough prediction: 1-0

Harry Mail

“Huddersfield’s win over Blackburn Rovers last time out was a big one. It has helped ease some pressure off their manager Darren Moore.

“The Terriers will be in confident mood now and will fancy their chances of beating Middlesbrough here.

“The visitors were beaten 1-0 away at Rotherham United on Boxing Day in a damaging defeat. They haven’t got going this season and have been inconsistent. However, I can see them getting a draw in their next outing.”

Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough prediction: 1-1