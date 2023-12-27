‘Another day to forget’ – Birmingham City vs Bristol City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Birmingham City vs Bristol City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Friday.

Birmingham City were beaten 3-1 at home by Stoke City in their last Championship outing. The Blues find themselves in 19th position and are only seven points above the drop zone.

Wayne Rooney has struggled for results since taking over from John Eustace. He has won two of his 13 games in charge so far.

As for Bristol City, they head into the match on the back of their 4-1 away win at Watford. The Robins are 8th in the table and are a point off the play-offs.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Birmingham’s confidence will be low after their loss to Stoke and Rooney is struggling to get a tune out of his players. They need to bolster their ranks in January to avoid getting dragged into a relegation battle.

“Bristol City are in decent form and have won their last two games against Hull City and Watford.

“I can see the Robins causing problems for the Blues here and their momentum should carry on as they look to break into the top six.”

Birmingham City vs Bristol City prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“Bristol City haven’t been great on the road this season but that thumping win over Watford was a remarkable way to claim three points away from home. It was a sign of just how confident the squad is feeling off the back of three consecutive Championship wins.

“They’re now within touching distance of the play-offs and against a struggling Birmingham City, I can’t help but feel they win here too.

“The Blues’ decision to sack Eustace for Rooney is looking worse and worse. It could be another day to forget for them here.”

Birmingham City vs Bristol City prediction: 0-2