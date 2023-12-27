‘7/10’, ‘Did fine’ – Leeds United star earns praise from reporter despite poor Preston North End result

Leeds United had dispatched Ipswich Town with ease, so many fans expected more of the same against Preston North End on Boxing Day.

Leeds United fans might have expected a similar performance that saw off the Tractor Boys. However, it didn’t turn out that way for the Championship promotion hopefuls.

Home side Preston entered the game sitting 13th in the table to face a rampant Leeds United side. They started the game like many sides do against the Whites, packing a disciplined defence with two lines of four players.

Leeds United struggled to pass through the massed ranks of Lilywhites players, hardly fashioning any chances of worth. Preston were determined to break out when they could, with Liam Millar their main threat down the left against Leeds youngster Archie Gray.

With the scores tied at half-time, it wasn’t long before the game’s turning point. On the 53rd, Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier was sent off, seeing red for a hand in the face of Preston striker Milutin Osmajic.

Preston pretty much immediately went ahead with winger Millar feeding Alan Browne for a headed goal. It was then backs-to-the-wall defending for Leeds United, but they still looked to give it a go. Pascal Struijk pulled them level from the spot after Dan James had been fouled.

However, with time running out, there was still enough left for the impressive Millar to give the Lancashire side a deserved 2-1 win.

Amongst the performances that brought a raft of average ratings from Leeds Live reporter Beren Cross, captain Struijk’s display brought some praise, earning a 7/10 rating. Cross had this to say of the Dutch defender’s efforts.

“As with Rodon, did fine with whatever came his way. Big balls to step up and tuck away a critical penalty as a defender. ”

Solid and composed

Struijk yet again showed composure and resilience in the heart of the Leeds United defence. He has developed for the Whites during their Premier League seasons and now in the Championship, he’s proving a reliable presence in Farke’s backline.

He saw a lot of the ball as Leeds continued their game of working the ball out from the back. According to WhoScored’s match data, he had 9.3% possession, and completed 66 of 75 passes for 88% accuracy.

He stayed strong at the back, making 10 clearances and completing the only tackle that he had to make. He also won four of five headed balls in a solid and composed defensive display.