3 out-of-work managers Salford City must consider after big Neil Wood decision

Salford City have decided to part ways with Neil Wood, leaving them in need of a new boss heading into the New Year.

Salford City have endured a tough season to date and after losing 5-1 to Tranmere Rovers on Boxing Day. The Ammies sit way down the League Two table in 21st, far from the promotion picture they desire to be in.

After a dismal result on Tuesday, action has been taken and Wood has been relieved of his duties. The search for a replacement has commenced with immediate effect while Simon Wiles leads the side on a temporary basis.

Here, we put forward three out-of-work managers Salford City must consider in the search for Wood’s successor…

Mark Bonner

38-year-old Bonner was a huge hit at Cambridge United, helping them become an established League One club. However, he ultimately departed the club in October amid a slide down the third-tier table.

He’s a highly-regarded manager who will likely have his sights set higher than Salford City. However, given the Ammies’ ambition, a move for Bonner would be one that fans could really get behind in a bid to save their season.

Andy Mangan

A move for Mangan would see the club go down a different route. He’d worked as an assistant manager to Joey Barton at Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers before impressing as caretaker manager with the latter.

He led them to four wins, two draws and one defeat in seven games and after that success, Mangan could be intrigued by the chance to be the lead manager at his next club.

Callum Davidson

Last but not least is Scottish boss Davidson, who previously worked as a no.2 with St. Johnstone, Stoke City, Dundermline and Millwall before becoming St. Johnstone manager. He held that role for almost three years and led them to two domestic trophies.

He’s been out of the game since April and a chance to take up a role in England could present an intriguing challenge for the 47-year-old.