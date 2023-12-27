3 left-backs Hull City must consider signing in January amid Rosenior comments

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said he is looking to bring in a new left-back in January.

Hull City signed Ruben Vinagre on loan from Sporting Lisbon to bolster that position in the summer.

However, the former Wolves man hasn’t been able to keep fit and has had injury problems.

Here is a look at three options who the Tigers should consider next month…

Ridvan Yilmaz

The full-back is guaranteed regular minutes with Rangers up in Scotland and with Hull’s Turkish connection, could they look to lure him down the border?

Yilmaz, 22, moved to Ibrox in July last year on a five-year deal but hasn’t managed to nail down a regular starting position in Glasgow. He is a product of the Besiktas academy system.

Callum Styles

He is still on the books at Barnsley in League One but could be worth looking at. The Hungary international, who has 18 caps under his belt, spent last term on loan in the Championship at Millwall but returned to Oakwell last summer and has stayed put since then.

The former Bury man can play in midfield as well if needed which is useful, especially with Jean Michael Seri and Adama Traore poised to head out to AFCON this winter.

Alex Cochrane

Rosenior worked with the Hearts man at Brighton and Hove Albion and the former England youth international has established himself as a key player for his current team in the Scottish Premiership over recent times. He was on loan with the Edinburgh outfit in the last campaign before they made his switch permanent.

Cochrane, 23, rose up through the ranks of the Seagulls and played twice for their first-team, as well as having a temporary stint away at Belgian side Union SG.