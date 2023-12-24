‘Under threat’ – West Brom vs Norwich City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their West Brom vs Norwich City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Boxing Day.

West Brom will be looking to bounce back on Boxing Day after losing 1-0 to Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon. Morgan Rogers – a former Baggies youngster – scored the only goal of the game in the first half.

The defeat has seen Carlos Corberan’s side lose some ground to the chasing pack but they remain 5th in the Championship table.

Norwich City are among the chasing pack to have closed the gap to the play-offs. Their fantastic recovery continued with a routine win over Huddersfield Town at the weekend, lifting them to 8th in the Championship.

The Canaries would overtake the Baggies with a win here, potentially moving them into the top six.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is a tricky one to call. West Brom’s position in 5th is more than warranted but they could be under threat against Norwich City this weekend. The Canaries have all the momentum behind them and they’ll know how valuable a win here could be.

“I’m not sure there will be anything to split the two though. Norwich still aren’t the most consistent on the road and the hosts will be a tough nut to crack at The Hawthorns.

“For that reason, I’ll say this ends level at 1-1.”

West Brom vs Norwich City prediction: 1-1

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“West Brom can probably count themselves quite lucky they still sit in such a good position despite winning just one of their last five outings. A narrow defeat to Middlesbrough last time out has really closed the gap and a loss here will see them leapfrogged by their opponents.

“Norwich City have done well to get through a tough patch of their own already this season. They are unbeaten in five and will be full of confidence heading into this one.

“That being said I think this one is hard to call and I can’t split the two sides.”

West Brom vs Norwich City prediction: 0-0