‘Things will get worse’ – Hull City vs Sunderland prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Hull City vs Sunderland prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Boxing Day.

Hull City come into this one following a narrow defeat to Bristol City on Friday evening. The Tigers do keep their top six spot though heading into the Boxing Day fixtures and Liam Rosenior’s side will be hoping to pick up a win here.

Sunderland were really poor last time out. A 3-0 defeat to Coventry City was arguably the worst start possible to Michael Beale’s reign. The gap to the Championship’s play-off spots has grown larger for the Black Cats.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Hull City are a well drilled side who are capable of causing every side in the second tier a problem or two. The Tigers will be hoping to pounce on Sunderland’s defeat last time out and they could well capitalise on the negative feeling surrounding their opponents.

“Beale needs a reaction. The players looked shot of confidence at the weekend and with such a short turnaround and barely anytime to address stuff in training, this could prove a tough afternoon.

“This one could go either way, but I’m leaning towards the hosts to take maximum points.”

Hull City vs Sunderland prediction: 1-0

James Ray

“Hull will be disappointed to have lost that game at the weekend. They let it slip late on and if they’re to earn a play-off spot this season, they have to avoid that happening again.

“They have a great chance to bounce back here though. The mood is low at Sunderland after a tough start to Beale’s tenure and it does feel as though he’s already up against it somewhat given how his appointment was received by supporters.

“His reputation in coaching circles was earned by merit though, so he’ll be confident of leading a turnaround on Wearside. Unfortunately though, I think things will get worse before they get better.”

Hull City vs Sunderland prediction: 3-1