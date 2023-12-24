‘They are capable of taking something’ – Watford vs Bristol City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Watford vs Bristol City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Boxing Day.

Watford did well to come from behind against Blackburn Rovers at the weekend. Two late goals turned things around and made sure all three points were taken back to Vicarage Road.

Bristol City also did well to come from behind against Hull City on Friday night. The Championship standings are very tight as things stand, but Bristol City would leapfrog their opponents should they win here, despite sitting five places beneath them.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Watford have won two in a row now and have done so in quite good fashion. They are rightly so only one place out of the top six, but as proven before in the second tier it doesn’t take a lot for things to change so it’s vital they avoid defeat here.

“Bristol City will back themselves, and they are capable of taking something. I expect this to be a very tight game and it’s one that is hard to call.

“I won’t sit on the fence though and I’ll narrowly give this one to the hosts.”

Watford vs Bristol City prediction: 1-0

James Ray

“Watford pulled off a great a comeback at the weekend and in the form they’re in, you have to think they’ll get at least a point from this. Bristol City secured a comeback of their own, but I think the Hornets will have the edge.

“The Robins look to be finding their feet under Manning and that comeback will be a real boost to their confidence.

“Ultimately though, think they’ll fall short. I’ll back Watford to win this one 2-1”

Watford vs Bristol City prediction: 2-1