‘There will be a winner’ – Birmingham City vs Stoke City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Birmingham City vs Stoke City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Boxing Day.

Birmingham City are yet to get going under Wayne Rooney. They were in a strong position to pick up three points at the weekend, but they dropped a 3-1 lead to Plymouth Argyle. The Blues have slumped to 18th and are just three points ahead of Stoke City in the Championship standings.

Stoke City made it three draws on the bounce following their 0-0 against Millwall last time out. The Potters are capable of winning this one, but it definitely could go either way.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Both sides are in dire need of a win and they will both be coming into this one thinking it’s the perfect opportunity to do so.

“Birmingham City did do well to take such a lead at the weekend, but unfortunately for them they weren’t able to hold on.

“Stoke City are just four points clear of the drop zone and a win here could be the turning point they’ve been waiting for all season.

“This will be a close one, but I do think there will be a winner.”

Birmingham City vs Stoke City prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“It’s going to be interesting to see how this one pans out. Schumacher’s first game in charge of Stoke City was hardly a barn-burner but he’s barely been in the building, so he can’t be judged just yet.

“Birmingham have shown improvements under Rooney but wins continue to elude them. That’s not going to do much for the Blues given their lofty ambitions.

“With Rooney struggling to get results out of his team and Schumacher in the teething stages with this Potters group, it might not be the prettiest of games. This could end level.”

Birmingham City vs Stoke City prediction: 1-1