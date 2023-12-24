‘The end of the road’ – Preston North End vs Leeds United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Preston North End vs Leeds United prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Boxing Day.

Ryan Lowe’s Preston North End are struggling for form as of late. Their win over relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town is their only three points in the past seven outings. They now sit 13th with the gap between them and the top six growing bigger.

Leeds United will be full of confidence following their convincing win over high-fliers Ipswich Town. Daniel Farke’s side were emphatic, energetic and just impressive all round. The top end of the Championship now appears a lot more competitive.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Lowe needs to find something soon or else he risks taking his side into a position that is simply untenable. Preston North End have a decent second tier squad, but at the moment it seems far fetched for them to be able to compete with Leeds United.

“Farke needs to ensure his side remain professional following their big win. If they get carried away openings may present themselves for the hosts.

“I can only see this one going one way though and that would unfortunately extend the poor run of Preston North End.”

Preston North End vs Leeds United prediction: 0-2

James Ray

“After such a fantastic display against Ipswich Town, you can’t help but feel Leeds United will claim another good win here. They should be looking at nothing less than three points in this one too.

“Preston are in a pretty bad way at the moment and in their current form, you can’t help but feel it could be coming towards the end of the road for Lowe and the Lilywhites.

“There’s a lack of clarity over the way they play at the moment and the results just aren’t there either. I’ll say this ends in a pretty routine win for Leeds United.”

Preston North End vs Leeds United prediction: 0-3