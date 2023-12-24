‘Showed some fight’ – Leyton Orient vs Charlton Athletic prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leyton Orient vs Charlton Athletic prediction ahead of the League One clash on Boxing Day.

Leyton Orient come into this weekend’s game looking to get back on track amid a tough run of late. They staged a bit of a comeback after going 3-0 down early on against Bolton Wanderers at the weekend but ultimately, they could only pull it back to 3-2.

Orient are 16th in the League One table with just one win in the third-tier in their last 10 games.

Charlton Athletic meanwhile have become the League One draw specialists. Michael Appleton’s side have seen five of their last seven league games end level, though they haven’t tasted defeat in that run either.

The Addicks sit 11th as a result, though they now 11 points off the play-offs.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Charlton Athletic should really be seeing this as a good chance to get three points but having picked up so many draws of late, I wouldn’t be surprised if this one ends level either.

“Orient at least showed some fight to try and pull themselves back into the Bolton game at the weekend and at home, they might be hopeful of claiming a rare win. However, I can see the spoils being shared.

“I’ll go for a 1-1 draw in this one.”

Leyton Orient vs Charlton Athletic prediction: 1-1

“Leyton Orient have a fairly comfortable gap between themselves and the drop zone, but if their torrid run of form continues much longer they could find themselves scarily close to the bottom four.

“The Addicks are also struggling as of late and once again find themselves in no mans land in the third tier.

“Failure to beat strugglers Burton Albion last time out should give Orient some confidence, however I think Charlton Athletic may just have enough to get over the line here.”

Leyton Orient vs Charlton Athletic prediction: 1-2