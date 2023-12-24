‘Need to up their game’ – Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Rovers prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Boxing Day.

Huddersfield Town went another game without a win at the weekend, losing in a pretty toothless display against David Wagner’s Norwich City. The Terriers are now without a win in five Championship games and sit 21st.

Darren Moore’s side have picked up some good draws here and there but with victories proving scarce, they look poised for a relegation battle this season.

Blackburn Rovers’ weekend clash with Watford ended in disappointment too. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side held the lead from the third minute but late goals from Mileta Rajovic and Rhys Healey secured the win for the visitors.

They now sit 14th in the table as a result of their fourth loss in five games.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Blackburn Rovers have to win this. Huddersfield are set for a relegation fight and if Blackburn are to have ambitions of earning a play-off spot this season, they have to bounce back from the weekend disappointment to win here.

“I will be backing them to get the victory too. Moore’s Terriers are really lacking conviction and inspiration. With QPR and Sheffield Wednesday both showing improvements below them, they need to up their game.

“I’ll back Rovers to return to Ewood Park with three points on Boxing Day.”

Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 1-2

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Huddersfield Town are now just one potential result from dropping into the bottom three and at the moment they’re showing no signs of being able to stop falling.

“The Terriers were beaten comfortably by Norwich City last time out and I expect it will be the same for Tomasson’s side here.

“They haven’t been at their best either, but their squad is stronger and I think it will be too strong for Moore’s on this occasion.”

Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 0-2