‘In real danger’ – Millwall vs QPR prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Millwall vs QPR prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Boxing Day.

Millwall come into their clash with QPR off the back of a draw with Stoke City at the weekend. The goalless draw prevented Steven Schumacher from making a winning start to his Potters tenure but the Lions will have been hoping to pick up a much-needed win.

The Lions have still won just once under Joe Edwards, leaving them 20th in the Championship table and three points off the drop.

QPR meanwhile were narrowly beaten by Southampton at Loftus Road. It marked consecutive Championship defeats for Marti Cifuentes’ side and means they remain in the relegation zone.

A win here could lift them out of the bottom three though after Huddersfield Town also fell to defeat.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Millwall just can’t find any momentum. Hopefully some inspirational winter signings can be made because without them, they could find themselves in real danger of a drop from the Championship this season.

“QPR meanwhile ran promotion hopefuls Southampton close on Saturday. Off the back of that loss to Sheffield Wednesday beforehand, they’ll be frustrated but can’t be too down.

“I see a clearer path to victory for the visitors in this one. I’ll say they win 1-0.”

Millwall vs QPR prediction: 0-1

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Seven games without a win now for Millwall is without doubt beginning to take its toll on the squad and everyone involved with the club. They sit just three points ahead of their opponents coming into this one and a loss could see them fall into the relegation zone.

“QPR have shown small signs of life since Cifuentes’ arrival. The loss to Southampton is no cause for concern, but failing to beat Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle may be.

“I can’t see this being a game of much quality and I can’t see either side grabbing it by the scruff of the neck. Draw for me.”

Millwall vs QPR prediction: 1-1