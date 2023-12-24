‘Could snatch a huge win’ – Barrow vs Stockport County prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Barrow vs Stockport County prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Boxing Day.

Barrow come into this huge clash with Stockport County on a perfect run. They’ve won seven consecutive League Two games and haven’t lost in 11 in the fourth-tier, putting them right in the fight for automatic promotion.

Pete Wild’s side have risen to 2nd in the table and have the division’s best defensive record with 17 goals conceded in 22 outings.

Stockport County meanwhile remain top of the pile. A run of a defeat and two draws slowed their momentum somewhat but the Hatters have now won two on the bounce again, defeating Notts County 2-1 last time out.

Dave Challinor and co might hold a six-point gap to Barrow coming into the game but if they’re beaten, they’ll be only three ahead having played a game more.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is bound to be an intriguing game. It’s 2nd vs 1st and the best defence against the best attack, so it’s a real case of the immovable object versus the unstoppable force.

“Either side could snatch a huge win on their day but I can see it ending level. Barrow have been scoring well on the road but at home, the goals have been a little harder to come by. That said, they’ve not conceded in five on their home turf.

“A draw doesn’t do much for either but it’s by no means a blow for them.”

Barrow vs Stockport County prediction: 1-1

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“This is a fixture both sets of fans will be looking forward to. Barrow’s defensive record is nothing short of top class, but they won’t have come up against a more dangerous side this season.

“Stockport County have been incredible throughout the first half of the League Two campaign and a win here would give them a huge boost going into the new year.

“This one could easily be a draw, but I can’t look past Stockport County’s goal scoring record and I think they will just about edge it.”

Barrow vs Stockport County prediction: 0-1