‘Bolton could be frustrated’ – Lincoln City vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Lincoln City vs Bolton Wanderers prediction ahead of the League One clash on Boxing Day.

Lincoln City fell to a 3-1 defeat to Derby County on Thursday evening. The Imps are 9th in League One but they are a hefty amount of points outside the top six. A win here would go someway towards closing that gap, but the odds are stacked against them.

Bolton Wanderers sit 3rd in the third tier and have a game in hand on 2nd place Peterborough United. Ian Evatt’s side are well in the automatic promotion conversation, and they will be expecting a win here.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Lincoln City are having a good campaign so far. They’ve improved on last season but they are going through a slight rough patch at the moment.

“Bolton Wanderers will be making the trip with three points in mind and there’s no doubt their squad is capable of doing so.

“However, I think this one may be quite a close clash with little to separate the two sides come full time.”

Lincoln City vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: 0-1

James Ray

“Bolton were back to their electric best in the early stages of their win over Leyton Orient. There might be some worries about how the visitors were allowed back into the game but ultimately, it got Evatt’s side back to winning ways.

“They should be hopeful of another win here but Sincil Bank can be a tough place to go. Lincoln might not be in the most eye-catching form under Skubala but with three draws in their last three home games, Bolton could be frustrated in this one.

“It wouldn’t surprise me to see this end level but I’ll back Bolton’s quality to shine through.”

Lincoln City vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: 1-2