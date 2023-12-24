‘Back to haunt them’ – Southampton vs Swansea City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Southampton vs Swansea City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Boxing Day.

Southampton come into this Boxing Day clash with Swansea City off the back of a narrow win over QPR at the weekend. Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ goal made the difference as Shea Charles was sent off late on.

Performances might not have been the most convincing recently but the Saints are now 15 games without defeat.

Swansea City were also victorious in their last outing, defeating Preston North End at home. It put them eight points clear of the Championship relegation zone and up to 16th in the table.

The Swans will be hoping to get one over former manager Russell Martin, who left for St. Mary’s in the summer.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“I think Southampton will claim another win here. While some haven’t been particularly impressed with performances of late, Martin’s side is getting results and when the top two are setting such a pace, that’s all that matters.

“Swansea got a much-needed win last time out. It might not have been pretty but when there’s little clarity over the managerial hunt, it should come as a confidence boost for the players and caretaker boss Sheehan.

“I can see them coming up short here though with Martin coming back to haunt them.”

Southampton vs Swansea City prediction: 2-0

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Southampton are a side that I feel could easily have dropped points in this fixture earlier in the campaign, but now Martin has his side going up a one way street.

“Swansea City aren’t to be underestimated, their squad is capable of matching many sides in this division. However, I can’t give them much of a look in for this one.

“I also think Martin will get one over on his former side.”

Southampton vs Swansea City prediction: 3-0