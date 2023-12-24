‘Another win’ – Cardiff City vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Cardiff City vs Plymouth Argyle prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Boxing Day.

Cardiff City come into this Boxing Day clash with Plymouth Argyle after returning to winning ways against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend. The Bluebirds came from behind in the second half to win 2-1, with Akin Famewo’s own-goal proving decisive.

Erol Bulut’s side are 10th in the table as a result, three points off the play-offs.

Plymouth Argyle meanwhile played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Birmingham City in the first game since Steven Schumacher’s exit. They had to work for it too, coming from behind twice to secure a point.

Joe Edwards, Ben Waine and Morgan Whittaker’s goals were key for the Pilgrims, leaving them 17th in the Championship.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is a pretty tricky one to call. Plymouth Argyle showed a lot of fight to get a point against Birmingham City and they’ll be hoping their temporary management team can lead them to another result in this one.

“Points have been hard to come by on the road but the Cardiff City Stadium hasn’t been much of a fortress of late. Three defeats in the last five at home for Erol Bulut’s side means they’ll be determined to get a win here.

“Off the back of that weekend comeback, I think they’ll have the momentum to get another win. I’ll say this ends in a 2-1 home win.”

Cardiff City vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: 2-1

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Cardiff City continue to surprise me this season. I thought the Bluebirds would have dropped off by now, but they remain within touching distance of the top six. Now I don’t expect them to finish inside the play-offs but that’s no criticism. I expect Bulut’s side to win here though.

“Plymouth Argyle deserve credit for the fight they showed last time out, but they did go 3-1 down to a poor Birmingham City side and I don’t think they’ll have enough to take anything here.”

Cardiff City vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: 1-0