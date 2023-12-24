‘A tough place to go’ – Bristol Rovers vs Portsmouth prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bristol Rovers vs Portsmouth prediction ahead of the League One clash on Boxing Day.

Bristol Rovers will be looking to get back on track after falling to a 3-1 defeat against Blackpool at the weekend. It means they’ve now only won one of their last five in League One but they’ve managed to maintain a good home record in that time.

The Gas have lost only once at home in the league this season and are unbeaten in seven.

Portsmouth meanwhile saw their four-game winless run ended with a 1-1 draw against Fleetwood Town on Saturday. They’re still five without defeat since their first and only loss of the season though.

While others like Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United have faltered, Pompey have remained imperious. They’re five points clear at the top of the table with a five-point gap to Peterborough United.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While the league table would suggest this is an easy one to call, it could be closer than you’d think. The Memorial Stadium has been a tough place to go this year, so Portsmouth’s strengths will be put to the test against Bristol Rovers.

“I really wouldn’t be surprised if this one ends level. Pompey have been prone to a draw or two here and there but on the road, they haven’t conceded in five and haven’t lost once.

“I’ll back Portsmouth to get the win, but it might not be the prettiest of victories.”

Bristol Rovers vs Portsmouth prediction: 1-2

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Bristol Rovers look set for another year in League One where they haven’t quite got enough to push the top six, but they also have just enough to keep them from trouble.

“Portsmouth have proven to be an unstoppable force so far this season, but there have been occasions where, at times, they seem to run out of gas.

“This however, is a game where Pompey should really be picking up three points and whilst I have no doubt the hosts will make it tricky, I don’t see any other outcome here.”

Bristol Rovers vs Portsmouth prediction: 1-2