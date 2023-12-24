‘A shock result here’ – Rotherham United vs Middlesbrough prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Rotherham United vs Middlesbrough prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Boxing Day.

Rotherham United sit rock bottom of the Championship heading into Christmas. They’ve not picked up a win in their last 11 outings and are now on a run of four straight losses.

Middlesbrough aren’t quite the force they were last season, but Michael Carrick’s side are a tough one to beat. Their narrow win over West Brom last time out was a solid one and it moves them up to 11th in the second tier.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Rotherham United will need to be much improved here if they want to take something, and I can’t see that being the case.

“Leam Richardson has his work cut out for him and it looks more and more likely his side will be in League One next season. But, that being said a shock result here would put them on the right path heading into 2024.

“Carrick will be expecting a win, but he must ensure his side get the job done as these are the games that can be arguably more costly than most.

“But, for me this one will only go one way. Away win.”

Rotherham United vs Middlesbrough prediction: 0-2

James Ray

“It was always going to be a tough game for Rotherham United at Leicester City. They did well to keep them at bay for as long as they did but ultimately, the gulf between the two was on show in the end.

“It’ll be another challenging game against Middlesbrough too. Carrick’s Boro can be a bit of a streaky side and after claiming a second consecutive win with a good result over West Brom, I can see them winning here too.

“Rotherham might be hopeful of keeping Boro at bay but the visitors’ quality should shine through.”

Rotherham United vs Middlesbrough prediction: 0-2