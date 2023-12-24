‘A real turning point’ – Ipswich Town vs Leicester City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Ipswich Town vs Leicester City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Boxing Day.

Ipswich Town head into the huge Boxing Day clash with Leicester City looking to bounce back from a rare defeat. Leeds United made light work of the Tractor Boys at the weekend, winning 4-0 at Elland Road.

It was just the third defeat of Town’s Championship campaign and they remain in 2nd. The gap to Leeds still stands at seven points too.

Leicester City meanwhile are firmly on the march to the title. After Ipswich lost and they defeated Rotherham United, the Foxes are now six points clear at the top of the Championship table.

Enzo Maresca’s side have won five league games in a row and resurgent striker Patson Daka is in fine form.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“The defeat to Leeds United was a bad one for Ipswich. Not necessarily that they lost, but the manner in which they were beaten. Nevertheless, Kieran McKenna’s side are a fantastic outfit and this Boxing Day matchup with Leicester City remains a very tasty one.

“It would be a fantastic way for Town to bounce back with a win here. However, if they are beaten fairly routinely, you do have to wonder if this could be a real turning point in their fantastic campaign to date.

“Regardless of that defeat, I do think Ipswich won’t have enough to stop a rampant Leicester. I’ll say the visitors win this 3-1.”

Ipswich Town vs Leicester City prediction: 1-3

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Ipswich Town deserve all of the plaudits they’ve had throughout this season so far, but the recent signs suggest they are beginning to falter slightly. They were well beaten by Leeds United and with such a quick turnaround they may find it hard to pick themselves back up.

“Leicester City have been superb so far and it’s hard to imagine a world where they don’t go on and win the league now. However, this game still holds importance despite Ipswich Town’s dip in form.

“I do think this one will be quite close, but I can only see one winner.”

Ipswich Town vs Leicester City prediction: 0-1