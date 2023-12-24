‘A potential banana skin’ – Wigan Athletic vs Derby County prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Wigan Athletic vs Derby County prediction ahead of the League One clash on Boxing Day.

Wigan Athletic have had a tough season so far. Their off field issues have clearly had an impact on performances and they find themselves quite low down in the League One standings.

Derby County picked up a routine win last time out against Lincoln City to keep them inside the play-offs in the third tier, but this one may be a potential slip up for the Rams.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“The Tics are struggling as of late. Defeats to Reading, Port Vale and a draw to Lincoln City describe their season so far. Underwhelming. Wigan Athletic do have the players to frustrate their visitors in this one, but it will be a tough ask.

“Derby County may have to remain patient at times and if they are able to do that then opportunities will arise. But, if they try and force openings then the Tics will have success and for that reason this one is hard to call.

“I think this one will be tight, but I do think the Rams will get over the line.”

Wigan Athletic vs Derby County prediction: 0-2

James Ray

“This is going to be an interesting one. Wigan’s form hasn’t been great but they’ve maintained a solid home record, so Derby County should be viewing this as a potential banana skin.

“The Rams have won eight of their last 10 in League One though. They should have their sights set on nothing less than three points.

“Paul Warne’s side have been prone to a slip up here and there this season and given Wigan’s home record, it certainly isn’t out of the question. However, I will say Derby get the Boxing Day win for the travelling fans.”

Wigan Athletic vs Derby County prediction: 1-3