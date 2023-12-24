‘A long way off’ – Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Boxing Day.

Coventry City did well to come away from Sunderland with all three points and a 3-0 win at the weekend. Mark Robins’ side haven’t really been at their best this season following their play-off final appearance last time around, but they are more than capable of still mounting pressure on the top six.

Sheffield Wednesday have improved since Danny Rohl took over, however whether it’s enough to steer them to Championship safety this season remains to be seen.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Coventry City nullified Sunderland and did so without really being at their best. This will be a different kind of game to the one in the north east at the weekend, but they definitely have the quality to come out on top.

“The Owls are still a long way off and despite spirits being higher than they were at the start of the season, it still looks as if it’s going to be a difficult second half of the campaign for last year’s League One play-off winners.

“Coventry City dictate the outcome of this one. If they’re at their best then there will be little the visitors can do about it. Home win for me.”

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 2-0

James Ray

“Coventry claimed yet another solid win at the weekend, defeating Sunderland in their first game under Michael Beale. They’re starting to show why they were tipped for another promotion push before the season began.

“In this form, I do think they’ll get the better of Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls’ progress has been no secret and they will be looking to get a decent point on the road.

“However, I’ll say the Sky Blues edge this. I’ll go for a 2-1 home win.”

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 2-1