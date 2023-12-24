‘A force to be reckoned with’ – Swindon Town vs Wrexham prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Swindon Town vs Wrexham prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Boxing Day.

Swindon Town sit 13th in League Two. They have now lost three in a row after losing a one goal lead against Tranmere Rovers at the weekend. They are only five points outside the top seven in the fourth tier but they will need to tighten up they want to finish inside the play-offs this season.

Wrexham made it two wins in their last two against Newport County at the weekend. Phil Parkinson’s side picked up a routine win to stay inside the automatic promotion spots heading into Christmas.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Swindon Town will need to be on top of their game here to get anything. They will have to frustrate Wrexham and pounce on any opening that may come on the counter.

“Wrexham do concede goals and their games are often goal fests, that is arguably one thing they will need to improve on heading into the second half of the campaign.

“However, at the moment they’re scoring more than enough to be okay and I can’t see their good run of form coming to an end here. I think it will be another comfortable win.”

Swindon Town vs Wrexham prediction: 1-3

James Ray

“Swindon Town concede too much to get anything from this one in my opinion. Wrexham are prone to conceding a few as well though, so it could end up being a pretty high-scoring game on Boxing Day.

“I feel like Swindon really could beat any team in this league on their day. Their attack can be so potent and if they could add some defensive security, they would be a real force to be reckoned with.

“Ultimately though, Wrexham should take advantage of their weaknesses at the back. I’ll say they win this 4-2 on the road.”

Swindon Town vs Wrexham prediction: 2-4