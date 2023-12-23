Trio edge closer to return: Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Coventry City

The latest Sunderland team news as Coventry City come to town in the Championship this afternoon.

Sunderland will be hoping to bounce back following their narrow defeat to Bristol City last weekend. The Black Cats fell to a 1-0 defeat despite dominating most of the play and creating more chances.

Michael Beale is now at the helm in the north east and he will be hoping to put the doubters to bed and get off to a good start with a win over Mark Robins’ Coventry City.

Sunderland team news

Timothee Pembele, Jay Matete and Aji Alese featured in Sunderland’s U21 match against Arsenal earlier this week, but whilst all three are a step closer to a return, this weekened comes too soon.

Dennis Cirkin suffered a blow in the warm-up prior to the Birmingham City clash last month, he is back in training but isn’t expected to be involved here.

Corry Evans remains out with a longer-term injury.

Sunderland predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Hume

Ballard

O’Nien

Huggins

Ekwah

Neil

Clarke

Pritchard

Roberts

Jobe

It’s unlikely Beale will make any wholesale changes to Sunderland’s system straight away, it’s likely their best bet to stick with what is familiar for now. However, the striking department is where the most questions are raised.

All four young strikers in Nazariy Rusyn, Eliezer Mayenda, Mason Burstow and Luis Hemir featured in the U21 game and with Beale there to watch it remains to be seen whether any of them did enough to earn a spot in the starting squad this afternoon.

With Mike Dodds opting for Jobe during his interim time in charge, it seems that is the most likely outcome for Sunderland against Coventry City.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.