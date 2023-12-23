The 6 Bristol City players entering the last six months of their contracts in January

Bristol City have surprised many with their form and performances so far this season, sitting in 8th place in the table as we approach the midway point in the season.

Bristol City have won nine and lost nine, drawing the other five, but are starting to pick up a bit of form at the perfect time, as they look to close the gap on them and the top six.

With the end of the season in sight, it presents clubs with a perfect opportunity to enter into talks with those nearing the conclusion of their current contracts.

The players out of contract in 2024

Bristol City have six players whose contracts expire at the end of June, with perhaps the standout name among them being attacker Andreas Weimann. The 32-year-old has been at the club since 2018 and has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the Robins. He recently spoke out about his ongoing contract situation stating that he would ‘love to stay’.

The player Weimann has shared the captain’s armband with more often than not is Matty James, who is also out of contract in just over six months time. He has started all but one game this season and so will likely be another priority for Bristol City in the months to come.

Fellow experienced central midfielder Andy King has featured six times across the campaign so far, but now aged 35 there will likely be questions asked as to whether he should be offered a new deal or whether the club should look in a different direction.

Joe Williams revealed there had been no discussions when asked about his contract back in October, and there have been no updates since. He has featured prominently so far this term, making 20 appearances across all competitions. He could well be one of those offered a new deal.

Goalkeeper duo Lewis Thomas and Harvey Wiles-Richards are both yet to feature this season at all, and have only appeared on the bench three times collectively. Liam Manning’s side have an option to extend the latter’s current deal by a further year, and given he is 21 years old the club may yet trigger this clause, but fresh terms for Thomas seem unlikely at this stage.