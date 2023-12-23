The 4 Southampton players entering the last six months of their contracts in January

Southampton have four players out of contract at the end of June and will be weighing up their options ahead of entering into talks and offering new deals.

Southampton are 4th in the table as things stand and are 10 points off Ipswich Town in 2nd. They will have one eye on the January window to bring in reinforcements and help bridge the gap, but also one eye on their current crop of players and whose contracts are close to expiry.

The players out of contract in 2024

Perhaps the headline name on this list is Che Adams. The striker has been linked to Premier League strugglers Burnley this week, and given he has started just nine games so far this season and is reportedly valued around £15m, the Saints could cash in. Contract talks will likely be put on hold until after the January transfer deadline has passed in the event of a sale.

31-year-old Stuart Armstrong has featured in every single game in every competition for the Saints so far, and looks to be an important player for Russell Martin’s side. Given his age and Southampton’s promotion aims, Armstrong may be one they are not 100% certain on just yet. But he is probably the most likely to be offered fresh terms out of the four, if any.

Finally, goalkeeper duo Alex McCarthy and Joe Lumley are both nearing the end of their current deals. The pair are behind Gavin Bazunu in the pecking order, who has solidified himself as the club’s number one between the sticks. McCarthy is now 34 years old and so could be the one to leave if it comes down to offering either he or Lumley a new contract, especially given Lumley only arrived at St Mary’s in the summer and is yet to be given an opportunity.