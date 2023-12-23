The 4 Cardiff City players entering the last six months of their contracts in January

Cardiff City have been hit and miss so far this season, winning nine and losing 10 of their opening 22 games.

As we enter into the final six months of the campaign, clubs will no doubt be looking at their current crop of players and weighing up who should be offered a new deal, and Cardiff City are no different.

They have four players out of contract in June, and so Bluebirds boss Erol Bulut will undoubtedly have an eye on the quartet in the months to come.

The players out of contract in 2024

Perhaps one of the main priorities for Cardiff City between now and the end of the season will be to tie down club captain Joe Ralls to a new deal. The 30-year-old has been a mainstay in the side this season and has been invaluable to the way Bulut wants to play.

Similarly, Jamilu Collins has featured in all but three games this season and has made the left-back slot his own. He has helped his side to seven clean sheets and registered three assists in 19 appearances. It is likely he would be offered a new deal in the coming weeks or months with his current contract expiring in six months time.

According to reports, Romaine Sawyers looks set to leave Cardiff City in January after being left out in the cold. He has played just 27 minutes of Championship football this season, and won’t be offered a new deal as he looks to secure a move away and the Bluebirds look to cash in.

Finally, 22-year-old Kieron Evans is getting to an age where he needs to play regular football and that isn’t likely to come if he stays at Cardiff City. He too is out of contract in June and may look for an alternate club either in January or move for free in the summer.