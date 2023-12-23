One man sidelined: Huddersfield Town team news and predicted XI to face Norwich City

The latest Huddersfield Town team news as Darren Moore’s side gear up to face Norwich City in the Championship.

Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 draw with Millwall was their fourth tie in their last six Championship games as they continue to stabilise under boss Darren Moore. However, they’ll be hopeful of picking up some more wins to put more distance between themselves and the drop.

Moore’s Terriers sit 21st in the table, just two points safe above the drop zone. Norwich City sit 11 places above them in 10th place, five points shy of the play-off places.

It is a game that will see David Wagner welcome his old club to Carrow Road in what could be a crucial encounter for both sides.

Huddersfield Town team news

Speaking ahead of the game to the assembled media (as relayed by The Yorkshire Post), manager Moore provided the latest Huddersfield Town team news.

Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls is definitely out of contention for Saturday’s game at Carrow Road. This comes after he suffered his second concussion of the season against Millwall last time out.

It is an injury that requires a mandatory recovery period and schedule with Town boss Moore saying that he is likely to miss all their festive games. Thankfully though, there are no new injury worries ahead of Saturday’s game.

Predicted XI

Maxwell (GK)

Lees

Helik

Nakayama

Thomas

Kasumu

Hogg

Rudoni

Headley

Ward

Burgzorg

Goalkeeper Chris Maxwell replaced Nicholls when he suffered that concussion in the 66th minute of the Milwall game. He will likely start against Norwich City.

Jack Rudoni also returned from injury at The Den and came through the game with no fresh problems. With three goals and one assists, he is likely to be one of Huddersfield Town’s key players against a good Canaries outfit.

The Terriers need more goals and more convincing wins and cannot rely on draws alone to stave off the threat of relegation. Striker Delano Burgzorg will be vital in that respect, as will defender Michal Helik.